Lighthouse Canton: Leading Wealth Manager in Singapore and UAE
Lighthouse Canton has been named Best Wealth Manager in Singapore and UAE at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025. This accolade highlights the firm’s innovative and locally-driven approach in managing wealth across regions, reinforced by its strategic pillars of digital agility, investment acumen, and people excellence.
Lighthouse Canton, an esteemed global investment institution, has clinched top honors as the Best Wealth Manager in both Singapore and the United Arab Emirates at the prestigious Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2025. This dual recognition underscores the firm's pioneering institutional approach to wealth management characterized by innovation, agility, and keen local insight.
Euromoney Awards, a hallmark of distinction in the private banking and wealth management industry for over two decades, commended Lighthouse Canton's exceptional services and solutions. Shilpi Chowdhary, Group CEO of Lighthouse Canton, described the accolade as a testament to the company's strong vision and client trust, as well as a motivation to expand their integrated global solutions.
In conjunction with its Singapore headquarters, the firm's UAE branch has advanced Lighthouse Canton's legacy in the Middle East by offering institutional-level wealth and asset management. Prashant Tandon, MD and CEO, emphasized the firm's dedication to maintaining excellence, refining investment expertise, and leveraging digital capabilities to meet the intricate needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals.
