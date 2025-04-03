Dusit International Expands Hotel Footprint in India

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the Indian market, Dusit International, Thailand's esteemed hotel and property development company, announced plans to introduce 10 new hotels across the country. The expansion will include luxury and upper midscale brands targeting emerging cities.

Dusit's recent inauguration of the upscale dusitD2 Fagu in Shimla marks the beginning of its ambitious foray into India. The company disclosed that upcoming projects in Karnataka, featuring the wellness-centric Devarana Sakleshpur and Dusit Princess Hotels, highlight its commitment to this market.

With additional plans to open properties under the Dusit Collection in Kasol and Manali, Dusit is poised to redefine hospitality standards by blending Thai-inspired graciousness with local cultural richness. India, a high-growth market, plays a vital role in Dusit's larger expansion agenda encompassing over 100 hotels globally.

