Dusit International Expands Hotel Footprint in India

Thailand's Dusit International plans to expand in India by opening 10 new hotels. They recently debuted with dusitD2 Fagu in Shimla. Future projects include luxury properties in Karnataka, Raipur, and Kolkata. The expansion aligns with a strategy to tap into high-growth markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the Indian market, Dusit International, Thailand's esteemed hotel and property development company, announced plans to introduce 10 new hotels across the country. The expansion will include luxury and upper midscale brands targeting emerging cities.

Dusit's recent inauguration of the upscale dusitD2 Fagu in Shimla marks the beginning of its ambitious foray into India. The company disclosed that upcoming projects in Karnataka, featuring the wellness-centric Devarana Sakleshpur and Dusit Princess Hotels, highlight its commitment to this market.

With additional plans to open properties under the Dusit Collection in Kasol and Manali, Dusit is poised to redefine hospitality standards by blending Thai-inspired graciousness with local cultural richness. India, a high-growth market, plays a vital role in Dusit's larger expansion agenda encompassing over 100 hotels globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

