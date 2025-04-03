Left Menu

Escalating Tariff Tensions: India's Economic Crossroads

Opposition leaders criticise Prime Minister Modi over the US's imposition of a 27% reciprocal tariff on India, claiming it could damage sectors like the auto industry. They urge the government to defend India's interests in light of the increased tariffs complicating India-US trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:12 IST
On Thursday, Indian opposition parties, led by the Congress, strongly critiqued Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the recent US decision to impose a 27% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods. The tariff is seen as a significant threat to critical sectors such as the auto industry, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture, potentially devastating for the Indian economy.

During a heated discussion in the Lok Sabha, opposition leaders called on the government to respond decisively to the tariffs and uphold Indian interests. Rahul Gandhi emphasised the necessity for the government to develop a 'spine' regarding foreign trade negotiations, referring to past policies under former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as a beacon for standing firm.

Amidst rising concerns, Congress leaders and other opposition figures underscored the need for transparency from Modi's administration. The government faces mounting pressure to negotiate more assertively with the US to protect India's economic interests and its export-driven sectors from further damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

