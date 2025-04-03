Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: U.S. Imposes Heavy Duties on Indian Exports

The U.S., under President Donald Trump, has implemented new tariffs impacting Indian exports like shrimp and steel. While some industries face challenges, sectors such as textiles may find advantages. India remains in talks for a Bilateral Trade Agreement to navigate these changes and maintain its competitive edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 19:39 IST
Tariff Tensions: U.S. Imposes Heavy Duties on Indian Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the United States, led by President Donald Trump, has enacted new tariffs that will affect global trade dynamics, particularly impacting India's export sector. A hefty 27 percent duty has been applied to goods entering the U.S., excluding select sectors such as pharmaceuticals and energy, which could potentially alter international trade strategies.

Critically affected are exports of Indian goods such as shrimp, steel, and gold jewelry; however, the textile industry may experience a competitive advantage due to higher tariffs on key competitors like Bangladesh and China. Meanwhile, India's significant trade surplus with the U.S. highlights the complex landscape facing both nations as they navigate evolving trade policies.

The impact of these measures is being closely monitored by the Indian government, which hopes to mitigate negative effects through ongoing negotiations for a Bilateral Trade Agreement. Economic analysts suggest these tariffs could depress global GDP growth, as the world adjusts to the new American trade barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025