London Markets Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Tensions

London's financial markets faced turmoil on Thursday as investors shunned risky assets following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs. The blue-chip FTSE 100 plunged 1.6%, marking its steepest daily decline since August 2024, while the FTSE 250 fell 2.2%, reaching a one-year low.

The tariffs, set at a baseline of 10% for all imports, fueled global recession fears and raised the specter of economic stagflation. Aiming to mitigate the potential fallout of these duties, London expressed optimism about finalizing a trade agreement with the U.S. shortly.

Amid tariff-induced volatility, UK bank shares declined drastically, with HSBC Holdings and Barclays among the biggest losers. Conversely, utilities gained 4.2% amid the market upheaval, and pharma stocks saw a moderate increase due to temporary tariff exemptions. Currys bucked the trend, jumping 14.9% after upwardly revising its annual profit forecast.

(With inputs from agencies.)