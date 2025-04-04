Johannesburg Workshop Launches Roadmaps to Strengthen Africa’s Creative Economy

A groundbreaking regional workshop held in Johannesburg this week marked a historic step in shaping the future of Africa’s Cultural and Creative Economy (CCE). The four-day event, hosted by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Training Centre of the ILO (ITCILO) in collaboration with the African Union (AU), concluded on April 3 with the launch of country-specific roadmaps aimed at revitalizing the sector.

The Cultural and Creative Economy in Africa plays a pivotal role in economic development, job creation, social inclusion, and human development. However, it faces considerable challenges such as informal work conditions, lack of social protection, and insecure labor practices, which hinder its growth potential and sustainability.

Empowering Africa's Creative Sector for Inclusive Growth

The event gathered participants from seven African countries – the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe. Over the course of the workshop, representatives from governments, employers, trade unions, and cultural institutions came together to share insights, address challenges, and collaborate on strategies to foster a more inclusive, sustainable, and secure creative sector.

The primary objective of the workshop was to enhance social dialogue, which plays a crucial role in addressing the sector’s challenges. Participants discussed several key topics, including the transition from informal to formal work, the promotion of gender equality, entrepreneurship, skills development, and expanding social protection in the CCE. These discussions were enriched by real-world examples and contributions from local experts and stakeholders, establishing a strong regional platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Towards Decent Work in the Creative Economy

A major theme of the event was the creation of decent work opportunities for the millions of individuals involved in the CCE across Africa. The workshop, aligned with Goal 8 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), sought to promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment, and decent work for all workers within the creative economy. It also highlighted the urgent need for policies that facilitate entrepreneurship, creativity, and innovation, while also ensuring fair labor standards and secure working conditions.

Coffi Agossou, ILO Africa Deputy Regional Director, emphasized the critical importance of decent work during his opening speech. “Decent work is a fundamental right for all workers, including those in the cultural and creative sector,” Agossou stated. “This sector, with its immense economic and social value, must lead by example in delivering fair and secure working conditions. It is time to bring the issues of informality and precarious work in this sector to the forefront of policy agendas.”

Key Insights and Actionable Strategies

The workshop sessions were designed to address a wide range of issues that impact the CCE in Africa. Discussions on social dialogue covered how to establish inclusive and transparent frameworks for negotiation between workers, employers, and government bodies. Participants also explored strategies for just transition, which seeks to mitigate the risks posed by economic changes, including those driven by digitalization and global market trends.

A significant focus was placed on gender-responsive policies and the creation of safer work environments, tackling issues such as violence, harassment, and discrimination in the arts and entertainment sector. Navigating the impacts of digitalization was another crucial topic, as technology continues to transform the ways in which cultural products are created, distributed, and consumed.

An overarching goal of the workshop was to foster environments that support the growth of cultural enterprises and help them transition from informal to formal structures. This transition is crucial for ensuring long-term sustainability, access to financing, and the extension of social benefits to cultural workers. As emphasized during the sessions, formalizing the creative economy not only improves workers' conditions but also bolsters the sector's contribution to national economies.

Local Leadership and Regional Collaboration

Jack Devnarain, Chairperson of the South African Guild of Actors, provided a poignant reflection on the challenges faced in South Africa’s creative sector. “South Africa has worked hard to rebuild structures for social dialogue and democratic institutions. But many of these gains are yet to reach our creative economy,” Devnarain noted, underscoring the need for greater integration of creative industries into broader economic and social policies.

The workshop also highlighted the role of national governments in driving reforms that support cultural industries. It emphasized that governments must play an active role in creating favorable conditions for cultural workers, including improving access to resources, building infrastructure, and facilitating partnerships between the public and private sectors.

National Roadmaps for Future Action

The culmination of the workshop was the development of national roadmaps for each participating country. These roadmaps provide clear, actionable timelines and assign responsibilities to various stakeholders, ensuring that the insights and strategies discussed during the workshop are translated into concrete actions. The roadmaps also prioritize the mobilization of resources to implement policies that will transform Africa’s cultural and creative economy into a powerhouse of inclusive growth and decent employment.

The roadmaps will serve as blueprints for future efforts, helping to align local policies with broader regional goals. They will be instrumental in creating frameworks for economic recovery and resilience, empowering cultural enterprises, and ensuring that the creative sector can contribute fully to national economies and communities.

In conclusion, the Johannesburg workshop represents a significant step in the efforts to revitalize and formalize Africa’s Cultural and Creative Economy. Through collaboration, social dialogue, and bold policy reforms, African countries are poised to unlock the potential of their creative industries, enhancing economic growth and fostering a more inclusive and secure future for cultural workers across the continent.

This initiative is set to pave the way for a new era of sustainable development within Africa’s creative sector, ensuring that its rich cultural heritage can thrive alongside the digital and global economy.