Schaper's Explosive Finish and Sharma's Struggles at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

Shubhankar Sharma delivered an inconsistent performance at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open, finishing tied 32nd. Jayden Schaper claimed victory after a thrilling chip-in eagle in the play-off against Ryan Gerard. Despite scoring a 3-under 69, Sharma faced setbacks with bogeys, while Schaper's strong finish ensured his second consecutive win.

Updated: 21-12-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:55 IST
The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open witnessed a dramatic turn of events as Jayden Schaper clinched victory with a sensational chip-in eagle during the play-off against American golfer Ryan Gerard.

In a game marked by individual brilliance, Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma showcased a series of promising birdies and an eagle but struggled with consistency, finishing the tournament tied for 32nd place. His sporadic performance, highlighted by a series of bogeys and a double bogey, reflected a challenging day on the course.

While South African Schaper celebrated his second win in two starts, Sharma aims to bounce back in upcoming events lined up in the Middle East, including the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Bahrain as he attempts to refine his game off the tee.

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

