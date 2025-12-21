Schaper's Explosive Finish and Sharma's Struggles at the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

The AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open witnessed a dramatic turn of events as Jayden Schaper clinched victory with a sensational chip-in eagle during the play-off against American golfer Ryan Gerard.

In a game marked by individual brilliance, Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma showcased a series of promising birdies and an eagle but struggled with consistency, finishing the tournament tied for 32nd place. His sporadic performance, highlighted by a series of bogeys and a double bogey, reflected a challenging day on the course.

While South African Schaper celebrated his second win in two starts, Sharma aims to bounce back in upcoming events lined up in the Middle East, including the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and Bahrain as he attempts to refine his game off the tee.