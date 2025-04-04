Left Menu

Boditech Med's New Jhajjar Plant to Boost India's Medical Device Manufacturing Landscape

Boditech Med Inc, a South Korean diagnostics leader, inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Jhajjar, Haryana, at Reliance's Model Economic Township. The state-of-the-art plant bolsters the Make in India initiative and strengthens the Korea-India relationship, paving the way for increased South Korean investment and local employment.

Factory Inauguration of a leading Korean diagnostics major Boditech Med Inc at MET City, Jhajjar (Image: MET City). Image Credit: ANI
Boditech Med Inc, a prominent South Korean diagnostics company, has officially opened its new manufacturing facility at the Model Economic Township in Jhajjar, Haryana. This economic zone is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Lee Seong-Ho, the South Korean Ambassador to India, and Eui Yul Choi, Chairman and CEO of Boditech Med Inc. Recognized globally for their Point-of-Care solutions in in vitro diagnostics, Boditech has chosen MET City for its manufacturing operations under Boditech Med India Pvt. Ltd.

In a statement, MET City expressed pride in hosting over 580 companies from various countries, including six from South Korea. This facility will advance the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat campaigns. SV Goyal, CEO of MET City, emphasized the importance of this investment in positioning the township as a key player in the global medical device market. Ambassador Lee Seong-Ho noted the strengthening Korea-India ties, highlighting growing interest from Korean businesses in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

