ebm-papst's New Rs 340 Crore Facility: Boosting Local Production in India

ebm-papst India, the subsidiary of Germany's ebm-papst Group, recently initiated the development of a new manufacturing facility in Chennai. This project represents a Rs 340 crore investment aimed at advancing local production capabilities, set to employ around 700 people when it becomes operational by 2026, according to senior company officials.

Strengthening its footprint in the Indian market, where ebm-papst has been active since 1996, this new facility will enhance the company's capacity to serve markets across the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa regions. Currently, ebm-papst India operates with four sales offices, two manufacturing units, and several warehouses, employing approximately 375 people nationally.

Atul Tripathi, Managing Director of ebm-papst India, highlighted that this venture aligns with the company's long-term vision for India, advancing the 'Local for Local' strategy to bolster resilience in supply chains. The establishment of a Global Capability Centre in 2023 further underscores ebm-papst's commitment to developing intelligent digital solutions and supporting its global digital transformation initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)