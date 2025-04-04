Left Menu

Delhi Metro App Revolutionizes Commute with Integrated Ride Bookings

The DMRC has launched an integrated feature on its mobile app, enabling commuters to book metro tickets and first- and last-mile rides in one transaction. Developed with Autope Payment Solutions, the app collaborates with Rapido and SheRyds to streamline urban commuting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 20:15 IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) unveiled a new integrated mobile app feature on Friday, enhancing commuter experience by enabling metro ticket and ride bookings in a single transaction. This strategic upgrade, Momentum2.0 Delhi Sarthi, is developed in collaboration with Autope Payment Solutions.

By partnering with Rapido and SheRyds, the app aims to tackle the urban challenge of last-mile connectivity. Users simply enter their destination, and the app provides options for nearby metro stations and suitable first- and last-mile transport.

Improving urban transport accessibility, the app automatically books vehicles like bike-taxis or autorickshaws from a commuter's location to their closest metro station, and arranges continuation rides if necessary, or offers guidance for walkable distances.

