Tariffs Tighten: Lesotho's Export Economy Faces US Trade Challenge

The US has imposed a 50% tariff on imports from Lesotho, seriously impacting its textile industry, predominantly exporting to America. Lesotho's government disputes Trump's claim of a high tariff on US goods. The nation plans to explore new markets and negotiate with the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The imposition of a 50% tariff on Lesotho's exports to the United States has posed a significant challenge to the country's textile industry, a crucial contributor to its economy. With apparel brands like Levi's and Wrangler relying heavily on Lesotho's manufacturing, the increased tariff threatens their cost competitiveness in the US market.

Lesotho's government has contested President Trump's claims of disproportionate tariffs on US goods, with no clarity on how the figures were derived. The introduction of such tariffs has prompted Lesotho to reassess its trade strategy, including plans to seek new markets through initiatives like the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Concerns have been raised about the potential closure of textile factories, which employ around 12,000 people, amid efforts by government officials to negotiate a feasible arrangement with the US. Meanwhile, Lesotho's unique landscape continues to attract tourism, offering a picturesque backdrop and distinctive winter activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

