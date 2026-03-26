Kerala cyber police registers case against social media platform X over defamatory AI video against PM, ECI.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala cyber police registers case against social media platform X over defamatory AI video against PM, ECI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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