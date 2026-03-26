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Kerala cyber police registers case against social media platform X over defamatory AI video against PM, ECI.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-03-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 11:04 IST
Kerala cyber police registers case against social media platform X over defamatory AI video against PM, ECI.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala cyber police registers case against social media platform X over defamatory AI video against PM, ECI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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