Tragic Bus Collision in Andhra Pradesh Claims 14 Lives

A tragic bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Markapuram district has resulted in the loss of 14 lives, with 23 others injured. The unfortunate incident involved a collision between a private bus and a tipper truck, leading to the bus catching fire, according to the police.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her deep condolences and grief over the incident, offering prayers and extending her sympathies to the families of the deceased.

Murmu also conveyed her hopes for the swift recovery of those injured, expressing her compassion for all victims impacted by this devastating accident.