Reimagining Jammu and Kashmir's Administrative Map
A proposed bill seeks to reorganize administrative divisions in Jammu and Kashmir, aiming for efficient governance. Suggested changes include new divisions and districts, enhancing socio-cultural cohesion and regional balance. The bill awaits consideration in the assembly during the ongoing budget session.
- Country:
- India
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir has backed a pivotal private member bill, proposed by PDP legislator Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, to revolutionize the administrative structure of the union territory. The bill aims to establish a statutory framework for reorganizing divisions, districts, sub-divisions, and tehsils.
The Jammu and Kashmir Territorial Administrative Reorganization Bill, 2026, seeks the creation of new divisions such as Chenab and Pir Panjal, alongside new districts in the Kashmir and Jammu regions. These proposals are intended to address administrative challenges and promote balanced development.
The bill, currently under consideration during the state's budget session, could significantly alter the governance landscape if approved. Its introduction marks a decisive step towards enhanced public service delivery and decentralized governance in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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