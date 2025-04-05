Madhya Pradesh Unveils First Pod Retiring Room at Bhopal Station

Madhya Pradesh inaugurated its first pod retiring room at Bhopal railway station, introducing 78 modern pods for travelers seeking short-term accommodation. The facility, located on platform six, was opened by BJP MP Alok Sharma and marks the second of its kind in India after Mumbai Central.

Each pod offers a private, modern space with amenities like sleeping quarters, luggage storage, entertainment options, and Wi-Fi, catering to passengers needing a brief respite. Prices start at Rs 200, with increased rates for longer durations or family-sized pods.

Operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the facility targets the stopping needs of the 70,000 passengers passing through daily, promising safety features like CCTV, separate toilets, and fire safety arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)