Left Menu

HMEL Achieves Record Polymer Sales: A New Benchmark in Petrochemicals

HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) achieved record polymer sales of 2 million tonnes in the fiscal year ending March 2025. The company has expanded its petrochemical capacity and prioritizes customer-tailored solutions. With innovative technology, HMEL strengthens industry leadership, supporting the Make in India initiative while reducing import dependency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 11:56 IST
HMEL Achieves Record Polymer Sales: A New Benchmark in Petrochemicals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) has set a new industry standard by achieving an unprecedented 2 million tonnes of polymer sales in the fiscal year ending March 2025, underscoring its position as a leading innovator in the petrochemical sector.

This milestone, attributed to HMEL's dedication to understanding and meeting customers' specific needs, has been bolstered by a significant USD 3 billion expansion in petrochemical capacity. The expansion includes an increase in polypropylene and polyethylene capacities, catering to major application segments.

HMEL, a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Mittal Energy Investment Pte Ltd, continues to advance its operations with cutting-edge technologies and a commitment to reducing India's import dependency. The company focuses on creating comprehensive solutions for niche applications through strong customer relationships and superior services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025