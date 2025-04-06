HMEL Achieves Record Polymer Sales: A New Benchmark in Petrochemicals

HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) has set a new industry standard by achieving an unprecedented 2 million tonnes of polymer sales in the fiscal year ending March 2025, underscoring its position as a leading innovator in the petrochemical sector.

This milestone, attributed to HMEL's dedication to understanding and meeting customers' specific needs, has been bolstered by a significant USD 3 billion expansion in petrochemical capacity. The expansion includes an increase in polypropylene and polyethylene capacities, catering to major application segments.

HMEL, a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited and Mittal Energy Investment Pte Ltd, continues to advance its operations with cutting-edge technologies and a commitment to reducing India's import dependency. The company focuses on creating comprehensive solutions for niche applications through strong customer relationships and superior services.

