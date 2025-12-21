Thrilling Showdown at U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan Triumphs Over India

In the highly anticipated final of the U19 Asia Cup, held on Sunday, Pakistan secured a dominant victory over India with a total of 347 runs for 8 wickets in 50 overs. Pakistan's batting lineup displayed resilience, with notable performances from Sameer Minhas, who scored a remarkable 172, and Ahmed Hussain, contributing 56 runs.

India faced a daunting challenge as they attempted to chase down the substantial target. However, Pakistan's bowling attack proved formidable, with Ali Raza claiming 4 wickets and Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan each taking 2 wickets, constraining India to a total of 156 all out in 26.2 overs.

This crucial win underscores Pakistan's prowess in youth cricket, as they outplayed their rivals with strategic precision in both batting and bowling, thereby clinching the U19 Asia Cup title to conclude a thrilling cricket tournament on a high note.

(With inputs from agencies.)