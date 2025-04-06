Sweet Dilemma: Tariffs Threaten Candy Prices Amid Global Supply Chain
Economy Candy, a renowned candy store in New York, faces challenges as tariffs imposed by President Trump threaten to raise candy prices. Owner Mitchell Cohen expresses concerns over hyperinflation affecting both imported and domestic sweets. Despite these challenges, Cohen remains committed to retaining the store's affordability and nostalgic charm.
Economy Candy in New York's Lower East Side, known for its vast array of international sweets, is facing potential price hikes due to tariffs imposed by President Trump. Owner Mitchell Cohen is concerned about the impact on his 2,000-plus inventory items, as he wants to keep the candy affordable.
Cohen, who recently started feeling relief from inflation-driven price increases, now fears another bout of hyperinflation due to the tariffs. Despite being a small player in the USD 54 billion candy industry, Economy Candy is directly affected by the global supply chain and surging ingredient costs.
Imported sweets like German gummies and Japanese Kit Kats are now subject to tariffs, impacting even American-made products reliant on global ingredients. As Cohen navigates these challenges, he remains hopeful to keep Economy Candy a nostalgic escape for visitors amidst an uncertain economic landscape.
