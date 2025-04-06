Crisis in Andhra Pradesh's Aqua Industry: Naidu Seeks US Tariff Relief

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has made a strategic appeal to the Centre to seek a tariff exemption for shrimp exports to the United States. The plea comes amid fears that the state's aqua industry could face potential collapse following an abrupt spike in US import duties.

In a letter to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Naidu highlighted the challenges faced by the state's fisheries, which contribute significantly to the economy. The US imposed a 27% import duty on Indian marine exports starting April 5, seriously affecting shrimp, which dominates the trade figures.

Naidu emphasized the tariff's detrimental impact on the livelihoods of those involved in the aqua industry, with cold storages already at capacity and exporters forced to cease operations. He identified competitive disadvantages arising from the new duty when compared to nations like Ecuador and raised concerns over additional international trade barriers.

