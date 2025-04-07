Left Menu

Jaguar Land Rover Dispatches Rise Amid Mixed Global Performance

Jaguar Land Rover's dispatches reached 111,413 units in Q4 FY25, a 1.1% increase from the previous year. North America and Europe saw growth, while China and other markets declined. The company achieved a net debt zero target, concluding the fiscal year with a cash-positive status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:02 IST
Jaguar Land Rover Dispatches Rise Amid Mixed Global Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, reported a year-on-year increase of 1.1% in its dispatches to dealers, totaling 111,413 units in Q4 FY25. This figure excludes the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV.

The automaker noted higher wholesale volumes in North America and Europe, at 14.4% and 10.9% respectively, while UK volumes remained stable. In contrast, dispatches decreased significantly in China by 29.4% and fell by 8.1% in other markets.

Despite the mixed regional performance, Jaguar Land Rover reached its net debt zero strategy target by concluding the fiscal year with a cash-positive position. Full-year wholesale volumes and retail sales remained flat compared to FY24, signaling stability in overall annual performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025