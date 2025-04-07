Jaguar Land Rover Dispatches Rise Amid Mixed Global Performance

Jaguar Land Rover, owned by Tata Motors, reported a year-on-year increase of 1.1% in its dispatches to dealers, totaling 111,413 units in Q4 FY25. This figure excludes the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV.

The automaker noted higher wholesale volumes in North America and Europe, at 14.4% and 10.9% respectively, while UK volumes remained stable. In contrast, dispatches decreased significantly in China by 29.4% and fell by 8.1% in other markets.

Despite the mixed regional performance, Jaguar Land Rover reached its net debt zero strategy target by concluding the fiscal year with a cash-positive position. Full-year wholesale volumes and retail sales remained flat compared to FY24, signaling stability in overall annual performance.

