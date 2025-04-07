China Condemns US Tariff Strategy as Economic Bullying
China has criticized the United States for adopting a unilateral and protectionist approach with its recent tariffs. The escalating trade tensions, initiated by President Trump's announcement, have been met with swift retaliation from China and other countries, impacting global economic recovery.
- Country:
- China
China has strongly criticized the United States, accusing it of unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying following the imposition of new tariffs. This comes amid increasing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.
Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian highlighted that by prioritizing its own interests over international rules, the US is engaging in a typical act of economic bullying. This sentiment was shared with reporters in Beijing amid escalating global trade friction.
The tariffs, announced by President Trump last week, have prompted swift retaliatory measures from China and other governments. Lin warned these actions threaten the stability of global production and supply chains, while also severely jeopardizing the world's ongoing economic recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Queries Oswald's Role in JFK Assassination
Starmer Echoes Trump's Call for European Defense Responsibility
Trump's Diplomatic Efforts to Temper Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Secretive Diplomacy: Unmasking Putin and Trump's Potential Covert Conversations
U.S. News: Trump's Policies and Global Dynamics