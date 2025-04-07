China Condemns US Tariff Strategy as Economic Bullying

China has strongly criticized the United States, accusing it of unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying following the imposition of new tariffs. This comes amid increasing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian highlighted that by prioritizing its own interests over international rules, the US is engaging in a typical act of economic bullying. This sentiment was shared with reporters in Beijing amid escalating global trade friction.

The tariffs, announced by President Trump last week, have prompted swift retaliatory measures from China and other governments. Lin warned these actions threaten the stability of global production and supply chains, while also severely jeopardizing the world's ongoing economic recovery.

