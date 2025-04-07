Left Menu

China Condemns US Tariff Strategy as Economic Bullying

China has criticized the United States for adopting a unilateral and protectionist approach with its recent tariffs. The escalating trade tensions, initiated by President Trump's announcement, have been met with swift retaliation from China and other countries, impacting global economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:33 IST
Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian highlighted that by prioritizing its own interests over international rules, the US is engaging in a typical act of economic bullying. This sentiment was shared with reporters in Beijing amid escalating global trade friction.

The tariffs, announced by President Trump last week, have prompted swift retaliatory measures from China and other governments. Lin warned these actions threaten the stability of global production and supply chains, while also severely jeopardizing the world's ongoing economic recovery.

