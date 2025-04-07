Chandan Healthcare Expands Diagnostic Reach with New Lucknow Center

Chandan Healthcare Limited, known for its dependable diagnostic services, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art diagnostic facility in Ashiyana, Lucknow, marking a significant milestone in its strategic expansion plan. This new center underscores the company's commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility by leveraging cutting-edge technology.

The Chandan Diagnostic Centre is fully equipped with advanced medical tools, providing a comprehensive array of diagnostic services. This includes high-precision pathology and laboratory testing, a variety of radiology services like Ultrasound and MRI, as well as preventative health check-ups tailored for both individuals and families.

As part of its ongoing efforts for growth, Chandan Healthcare Limited aims to consolidate its market position in diagnostic services. This is achieved not just by integrating state-of-the-art technology for prompt and precise reporting, but also through strategic placement in high-demand areas such as Ashiyana. The new center facilitates seamless access through Chandan's digital platform, offering online appointments and report retrieval.

