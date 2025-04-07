On Monday, China accused the United States of unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying over tariffs. The Chinese government urged American companies, including Tesla, to take measures to resolve the tariff issue.

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian criticized the U.S.'s approach, stating it undermines global production stability and impacts economic recovery. Trump's recent 34% tariff on Chinese goods followed earlier tariff rounds, citing China's role in the fentanyl crisis.

China quickly responded with matching tariffs and took countermeasures, including suspending certain U.S. imports and limiting rare earth exports. Despite market drops, China's People's Daily struck a confident tone. Ling Ji, of Commerce, called the tariff issue U.S.-rooted, urging American companies to address it and ensure global supply chain stability.

