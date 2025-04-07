Adani Ports Launches Landmark Colombo Terminal

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) has successfully begun operations at Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) at the Port of Colombo. This achievement is a result of a seminal public-private partnership, managed by a consortium that includes India's Adani Ports and SEZ, Sri Lanka's John Keells Holdings PLC, and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, through a 35-year Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) agreement.

According to an Adani Ports and SEZ statement, the CWIT project represents a significant investment of USD 800 million. It boasts a quay length of 1,400 meters and a depth of 20 meters, enabling the terminal to handle around 3.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually. APSEZ highlights that it is the first deep-water terminal in Colombo that is fully automated, a move aimed at enhancing cargo handling capabilities, improving vessel turnaround times, and reinforcing the port's stature as a central transshipment hub in South Asia.

Progress on the construction, which kicked off in early 2022, has been swift. With state-of-the-art infrastructure nearing completion, CWIT sets new standards in operational efficacy and dependability in the region's maritime logistics domain, as stated in a press release. "The onset of operations at CWIT marks a tremendous milestone in the cooperative relations between India and Sri Lanka," noted Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. The terminal not only signifies the future trajectory of trade within the Indian Ocean but is also a triumphant moment for Sri Lanka, solidifying its presence on the global maritime stage. The project is expected to create numerous local jobs and generate significant economic benefits, according to Gautam Adani.

(With inputs from agencies.)