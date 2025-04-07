Tragedy Strikes: Three Cousins Killed in Speeding MUV Collision
In Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, three young men lost their lives in a tragic motorcycle accident involving a speeding MUV. The cousins were returning from a temple visit when the crash occurred. Protests erupted as locals blocked the road to demand justice.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Monday, three young men in their 20s were killed when their motorcycle collided with a speeding multi-utility vehicle (MUV) in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, a police official reported.
The fatal crash occurred near Sirsouda village at 4pm, hurling the victims 10 feet away from the impact. The deceased, identified as Shravan Singh Meena, Aniket Meena, and Rohit Meena, were cousins from Naktara village and were returning from the Chhind Hanuman temple.
One of the victims died instantly, while the other two succumbed to their injuries at a nearby hospital. Following the incident, local residents and the victims' relatives blocked the Bhopal-Sagar road in protest for nearly two hours before authorities de-escalated the situation. The MUV driver is facing charges under relevant legal provisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Love: Cousins’ Forbidden Bond Ends in Double Suicide
Sharp Decline in Road Accident Fatalities: A Positive Trend
Tragic Discovery in Bundi: Cousins Found in Abandoned Mine
Eid Festivities Turn Tragic: Multiple Fatalities in Pakistan Firing Incidents
Fadnavis' Temple Visit Sparks New Life in Tulja Bhavani Restoration