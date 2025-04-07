Tragedy Strikes: Three Cousins Killed in Speeding MUV Collision

In a tragic incident on Monday, three young men in their 20s were killed when their motorcycle collided with a speeding multi-utility vehicle (MUV) in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, a police official reported.

The fatal crash occurred near Sirsouda village at 4pm, hurling the victims 10 feet away from the impact. The deceased, identified as Shravan Singh Meena, Aniket Meena, and Rohit Meena, were cousins from Naktara village and were returning from the Chhind Hanuman temple.

One of the victims died instantly, while the other two succumbed to their injuries at a nearby hospital. Following the incident, local residents and the victims' relatives blocked the Bhopal-Sagar road in protest for nearly two hours before authorities de-escalated the situation. The MUV driver is facing charges under relevant legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)