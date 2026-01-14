Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins Unite at Mumbadevi Temple Ahead of Crucial Elections

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray visit Mumbadevi temple with their families before the significant Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls. The cousins aim to signal unity in their electoral fight to preserve Mumbai. Other prominent Shiv Sena (UBT) figures accompanied them. Elections are set for Thursday, with results expected Friday.

Updated: 14-01-2026 15:13 IST
In a significant move before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray visited the revered Mumbadevi temple, an act underscoring their unity and dedication to Mumbai.

The Thackeray cousins, accompanied by their families, aim to project solidarity in the upcoming electoral battle. Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Anil Desai, Sanjay Raut, and Arvind Sawant were also in attendance, highlighting the visit's importance.

The municipal elections across Maharashtra, affecting 29 corporations including Mumbai, are scheduled for Thursday. The results, determining the political landscape, will be announced on Friday.

