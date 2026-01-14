Thackeray Cousins Unite at Mumbadevi Temple Ahead of Crucial Elections

In a significant move before the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray visited the revered Mumbadevi temple, an act underscoring their unity and dedication to Mumbai.

The Thackeray cousins, accompanied by their families, aim to project solidarity in the upcoming electoral battle. Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Anil Desai, Sanjay Raut, and Arvind Sawant were also in attendance, highlighting the visit's importance.

The municipal elections across Maharashtra, affecting 29 corporations including Mumbai, are scheduled for Thursday. The results, determining the political landscape, will be announced on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)