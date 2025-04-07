One-Way Traffic System Introduced in Dharamshala's Tourist Hub

The bustling streets of Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala are set to breathe a sigh of relief as a one-way traffic system is introduced in Kotwali Bazaar, a notorious congestion point, especially during the tourist season.

In a strategic move announced on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa stated that the new traffic regime will be enforced from 10.30 am to 8.00 pm each day, with the exception of Mondays and other market holidays. The ordinance directs vehicles entering this key commercial area to exit through designated routes like Old Chari Road and Gurudwara Road.

As part of this initiative, McLeodganj and Bhagsu-bound vehicles will be rerouted via the Dharamshala Bypass. Meanwhile, traffic coming from areas like Dal Naddi and the Cantonment Board will be limited to reach only up to the Kali Mata Temple. Authorities assured that emergency and law enforcement vehicles would not be hindered by these new rules, and enhanced signage along with increased police presence aims to facilitate a smooth transition for both locals and tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)