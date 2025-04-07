Left Menu

Refex Renewables Secures Waste Management Tender

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Limited has won a Rs 78 crore tender from Madurai City Municipal Corporation to build a waste management plant. The project involves setting up a 250 TPD Bio-CNG plant at Avaniyapuram village through a PPP mode, on a DBFOT basis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:12 IST
Refex Renewables Secures Waste Management Tender
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Limited has successfully secured a significant contract to develop a waste management facility valued at Rs 78 crore. The latest accolade comes through an official tender awarded by the Madurai City Municipal Corporation, according to a corporate announcement on Monday.

The awarded project entails the creation of a 250 TPD Municipal Solid Waste-based Bio-CNG plant situated in Avaniyapuram village. The initiative is being undertaken by Refex Green Power Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the main company, operating under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The contract's implementation will follow a Design-Build-Finance-Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) mode, underlining the project's comprehensive scope and strategic importance in advancing sustainable waste management solutions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025