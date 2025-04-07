Refex Renewables Secures Waste Management Tender
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Limited has won a Rs 78 crore tender from Madurai City Municipal Corporation to build a waste management plant. The project involves setting up a 250 TPD Bio-CNG plant at Avaniyapuram village through a PPP mode, on a DBFOT basis.
Refex Renewables & Infrastructure Limited has successfully secured a significant contract to develop a waste management facility valued at Rs 78 crore. The latest accolade comes through an official tender awarded by the Madurai City Municipal Corporation, according to a corporate announcement on Monday.
The awarded project entails the creation of a 250 TPD Municipal Solid Waste-based Bio-CNG plant situated in Avaniyapuram village. The initiative is being undertaken by Refex Green Power Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the main company, operating under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.
The contract's implementation will follow a Design-Build-Finance-Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) mode, underlining the project's comprehensive scope and strategic importance in advancing sustainable waste management solutions in the region.
