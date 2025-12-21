India's Rising Stars Shine in Women's T20I Opener Against Sri Lanka
In the first Women's T20I of a five-match series, India chose to bowl against Sri Lanka. Young talents like Vaishnavi Sharma and Shashini Gimhani made their debuts. India's decision factored in dew conditions, marking the team's first game since their ODI World Cup win in November.
In an exciting opener to the five-match Women's T20I series, India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka on Sunday. This strategic decision by Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was influenced by the anticipated dew later in the game.
The match, played in India, saw the debut of promising 20-year-old Gwalior-born Vaishnavi Sharma. The left-handed batter and left-arm spinner is being viewed as a rising talent alongside 17-year-old Sri Lankan ambidextrous spinner Shashini Gimhani.
This clash also marked India's first competitive match since their triumphant win in the ODI World Cup last November, adding a layer of excitement for fans and players eager to witness the team's evolving dynamics.
