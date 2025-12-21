Left Menu

India's Rising Stars Shine in Women's T20I Opener Against Sri Lanka

In the first Women's T20I of a five-match series, India chose to bowl against Sri Lanka. Young talents like Vaishnavi Sharma and Shashini Gimhani made their debuts. India's decision factored in dew conditions, marking the team's first game since their ODI World Cup win in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 21-12-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 18:49 IST
India's Rising Stars Shine in Women's T20I Opener Against Sri Lanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an exciting opener to the five-match Women's T20I series, India won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka on Sunday. This strategic decision by Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was influenced by the anticipated dew later in the game.

The match, played in India, saw the debut of promising 20-year-old Gwalior-born Vaishnavi Sharma. The left-handed batter and left-arm spinner is being viewed as a rising talent alongside 17-year-old Sri Lankan ambidextrous spinner Shashini Gimhani.

This clash also marked India's first competitive match since their triumphant win in the ODI World Cup last November, adding a layer of excitement for fans and players eager to witness the team's evolving dynamics.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025