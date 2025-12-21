BJP Triumphs in Maharashtra Local Elections, Sets Record

Maharashtra's political landscape witnessed a remarkable shift as the BJP emerged victorious in the recent local elections. A record 48% of councillors were elected on the BJP symbol, as announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He attributed the success to the Mahayuti alliance and a proactive development agenda pursued by the state government.

Fadnavis stressed the importance of teamwork within the BJP, highlighting the role of national and state leadership in securing the victory. The Mahayuti alliance, comprising Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, surpassed expectations, claiming presidencies in 129 municipal councils. Despite allegations from the opposition, Fadnavis maintained that the party's focus on development led to their electoral success.

However, the victory was not without controversy. Opposition leaders accused the BJP and its allies of leveraging muscle and money power to influence outcomes. As the BJP fortified its position in various districts, the opposition, including the Congress and Shiv Sena, acknowledged their defeat while alleging Election Commission bias and EVM tampering.