Left Menu

BJP Triumphs in Maharashtra Local Elections, Sets Record

The BJP achieved a significant victory in Maharashtra's local elections, securing a historic 48% of councillor seats. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis credited the Mahayuti alliance and the party's development agenda for the success. However, the opposition alleged misuse of power and resources during the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur/Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 18:48 IST
BJP Triumphs in Maharashtra Local Elections, Sets Record
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political landscape witnessed a remarkable shift as the BJP emerged victorious in the recent local elections. A record 48% of councillors were elected on the BJP symbol, as announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He attributed the success to the Mahayuti alliance and a proactive development agenda pursued by the state government.

Fadnavis stressed the importance of teamwork within the BJP, highlighting the role of national and state leadership in securing the victory. The Mahayuti alliance, comprising Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, surpassed expectations, claiming presidencies in 129 municipal councils. Despite allegations from the opposition, Fadnavis maintained that the party's focus on development led to their electoral success.

However, the victory was not without controversy. Opposition leaders accused the BJP and its allies of leveraging muscle and money power to influence outcomes. As the BJP fortified its position in various districts, the opposition, including the Congress and Shiv Sena, acknowledged their defeat while alleging Election Commission bias and EVM tampering.

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025