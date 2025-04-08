Left Menu

Kauvery Hospital's ECG Masterclass 2025: A Leap in Cardiac Care Education

Kauvery Hospital in Chennai hosted the third ECG Masterclass 2025, an educational session enriched with expert-led discussions. The launch of a new ECG handbook marked the event, aiming to enhance healthcare professionals' diagnostic skills. Approximately 400 participants gained practical insights into cardiovascular diagnostics.

Kauvery Hospital Successfully Conducts a grand ECG Masterclass workshop. Image Credit: ANI
Kauvery Hospital in Chennai showcased its commitment to medical education by hosting the highly anticipated 3rd edition of the ECG Masterclass 2025. The event drew approximately 400 healthcare practitioners, including cardiologists, physicians, and students, eager to elevate their ECG interpretation skills under the guidance of seasoned experts.

A notable highlight of the masterclass was the unveiling of the 'Handbook on ECGs,' envisioned by Veteran Cardiologist Dr. N Sivakadaksham and authored by Dr. Usnish Adhikari and Dr. Deep Chandh Raja. Celebrated by the medical community, the handbook offers practical insights for clinicians, simplifying complex ECG readings.

Dr. Deep Chandh Raja emphasized the continuous nature of ECG mastery, stating, "ECG-reading is an art that demands ongoing learning." Co-Founder Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj applauded the high spirits of participants, recognizing the program's role in addressing cardiac abnormalities with newfound depth and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

