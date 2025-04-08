Kochi-Based Kings Infra Adapts to US Tariff Changes, Looks to Diversify

In a significant move impacting global trade, the US government announced reciprocal tariffs on imports, including a 26% tariff on Indian exports like seafood. This poses a major challenge, especially since India exports $2.5 billion worth of seafood annually, with shrimp making up 92% of that total.

Currently, Rs. 2000 crores of Indian seafood are in transit or awaiting clearance at US ports, creating an air of uncertainty for exporters and importers. Meanwhile, Kings Infra is largely unaffected by this development due to its strategic focus on non-US markets.

Kings Infra anticipates leveraging its strong ties in the European and Japanese markets while refocusing on India's domestic demand for seafood. The company remains committed to innovation and sustainability, investing in facilities like a new IQF factory, as it navigates these tariff-related challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)