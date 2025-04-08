Left Menu

Kochi-Based Kings Infra Adapts to US Tariff Changes, Looks to Diversify

The US government's new tariffs on Indian exports, including seafood, pose challenges for global trade. Kings Infra is minimally affected due to strategic planning and aims to refocus on other markets by leveraging strong European and Japanese ties, while targeting India’s domestic market with innovative products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move impacting global trade, the US government announced reciprocal tariffs on imports, including a 26% tariff on Indian exports like seafood. This poses a major challenge, especially since India exports $2.5 billion worth of seafood annually, with shrimp making up 92% of that total.

Currently, Rs. 2000 crores of Indian seafood are in transit or awaiting clearance at US ports, creating an air of uncertainty for exporters and importers. Meanwhile, Kings Infra is largely unaffected by this development due to its strategic focus on non-US markets.

Kings Infra anticipates leveraging its strong ties in the European and Japanese markets while refocusing on India's domestic demand for seafood. The company remains committed to innovation and sustainability, investing in facilities like a new IQF factory, as it navigates these tariff-related challenges.

