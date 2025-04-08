Left Menu

KP Group's Solar Cleaning System Gains Global Approval

KP Group's robotic solar panel cleaning system has been approved by Nextracker USA, marking a huge step for KP Group's global expansion and innovation in solar technology. This approval reinforces the efficiency and sustainability of KP Group's cleaning systems, already operational across 25 sites, saving significant resources and costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:13 IST
KP Group's solar panel cleaning robot receives approval from Nextracker. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal development for India's solar industry, KP Group's solar panel robotic cleaning system has obtained official approval from Nextracker USA, bolstering the product's compatibility with international solar tracker systems. This achievement marks a significant step forward in KP Group's global expansion strategy.

Nextracker, recognized as a leader in intelligent solar tracking and software solutions, validated the KPI Green OMS Intelligent PV Cleaning Robot's compliance with its stringent testing criteria. The approval confirms the robotic cleaning system's adherence to Nextracker's mounting structure warranties and service conditions for their NX Horizon Smart Solar Tracking Systems. Dr. Faruk G Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of KP Group, expressed pride in this international recognition, emphasizing the group's commitment to solar technology innovation and excellence.

The KPI Green OMS Intelligent PV Cleaning Robot, equipped with advanced technology and user-friendly features, sets a new standard in solar panel maintenance. Specifically designed for single-axis solar tracker systems, it offers a superior cleaning solution, enhancing solar panels' performance and lifespan. The system is operational at 25 sites, with 184 robots contributing to the upkeep of over 484 MW of solar capacity, underscoring its efficiency and sustainability. Additionally, the initiative has led to a significant conservation of resources, saving more than 4.81 crores liters of water and over Rs. 38.50 lakh in costs, while also reducing man-hours significantly in FY24 alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

