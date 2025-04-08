Unified Dress Code Proposal for Railway Staff

The Railway Board has initiated consultations with various zones regarding the request for a unified dress code or an increase in uniform allowance for commercial and ticketing staff. These staff members currently have to wear three different uniforms to perform distinct roles, as mandated by their duties.

This development follows the merger of Ticket Checker, Commercial Clerk, and Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk into a single cadre, initiated in phased manner in 2018. The National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) has voiced the challenges faced by the staff, particularly female employees, due to multiple uniform requirements.

Addressing concerns raised by NFIR, the Railway Board's communication highlights the genuine need for uniform policy changes for the unified cadre. The Federation recommends either introducing a common dress code or increasing the uniform allowance to accommodate staff needs adequately.

(With inputs from agencies.)