Karnataka's Bold Plans: Elevating Hubballi and Belagavi Airports to International Standards

Karnataka's Infrastructure Minister, M B Patil, announced plans to upgrade the Hubballi and Belagavi airports to meet international standards, responding to burgeoning passenger numbers and regional requirements. The minister called on officials to draft a proposal urging the central government to ratify international status for these transit hubs.

In a meeting with senior airline representatives, Patil stressed the importance of enhancing air connectivity to include six critical cities, among them Kalaburagi. The minister, accompanied by Kalaburagi District In-charge Minister Priyank Kharge, noted the potential benefits enhanced connectivity would offer to local commuters, who are currently forced to travel to Goa for international flights.

Minister Patil also highlighted the potential of Kalaburagi as a tourism hub, encouraging airlines to introduce pilot routes and to expand services from regional airports. He assured operators that the state government is ready to support these initiatives by waiving parking fees and possibly utilizing smaller airports for nighttime OMR activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)