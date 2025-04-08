Trump's Trade Turmoil: Navigating Tariffs and Global Negotiations

President Donald Trump's new tariff plans have left global markets in turmoil, sparking anxiety among investors and world leaders eager for clarity. In an Oval Office exchange, Trump hinted that both permanent tariffs and negotiations for better trade deals are possible, leaving questions about the true endgame.

The mixed signals from the White House have created a paradox, with some advising for negotiations while Trump maintains a strong stance on tariffs, claiming they can generate significant revenue. The S&P 500 rebounded slightly, but ongoing uncertainty casts doubt on the promised economic boom.

As foreign leaders scramble to understand the administration's goals, the potential for a significant overhaul of international trade grows. However, with no specific objectives clearly articulated by the administration, countries remain unsure of the pathway to resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)