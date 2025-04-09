Left Menu

RBI Projects Stable Inflation and Growth Amid Global Uncertainties

The Reserve Bank of India forecasts inflation to remain under control, with Consumer Price Index (CPI) projected at 4.0% for 2025-26. India's foreign exchange reserves are strong, and manufacturing shows revival signs. However, global uncertainties may impact GDP growth, revised to 6.5%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:41 IST
RBI Projects Stable Inflation and Growth Amid Global Uncertainties
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In its latest monetary policy announcement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) confidently projected a stable inflation scenario for the fiscal year 2025-26. Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced a Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation forecast of 4.0 percent, contingent on a normal monsoon, signaling an improvement in price stability from current levels.

The Governor pointed out that a sharper-than-expected decline in food inflation has provided a comfort cushion. However, the RBI remains alert to risks posed by global uncertainties and weather disruptions. The RBI's forecast anticipates inflation at 3.6 percent for the first quarter of FY26, progressing to 4.4 percent by the fourth quarter, with a positive outlook for food inflation due to seasonal declines in vegetable prices.

On the external economy front, the RBI noted strong foreign exchange reserves of USD 676.3 billion, sufficient for 11 months of imports. This resilience is bolstered by robust remittance inflows and service receipts. Despite a decline in net FDI inflows to USD 2.5 billion in the current fiscal period, investment primarily from countries such as Singapore and the USA underscores confidence in Indian sectors like manufacturing and financial services.

The central bank also highlighted the mixed nature of foreign portfolio investment (FPI), noting net inflows of USD 1.7 billion, bolstered by the debt segment despite equity outflows. Meanwhile, increased external commercial borrowings and non-resident deposits have outpaced previous years' figures.

Divergence in economic sectors prompted the RBI to adjust its FY26 GDP growth forecast to 6.5 percent, down from an earlier 6.3–6.7 percent. The bank noted global trade disruptions might pressure merchandise exports, though services exports are expected to persistently deliver positive results. Manufacturing, enjoying a revival, sees promising investment, while urban consumption is gradually improving thanks to increased discretionary spending.

In conclusion, the RBI underscored that a global slowdown and trade uncertainties impact commodity prices and net exports, thus influencing domestic growth. The bank's revised quarterly growth estimates reflect an anticipatory response to these global and domestic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025