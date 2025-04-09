Dixon Technologies Pioneers a Rs 1,000-Crore Electronics Facility in Tamil Nadu

Dixon Technologies, a leading electronics manufacturing services firm, is establishing a Rs 1,000-crore manufacturing facility near Chennai. The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu government, setting up operations in Oragadam, Kancheepuram district, poised to create 5,000 new jobs, officials announced.

Executive Chairman Sunil Vachani and Vice President Prithvi Vachani represented Dixon Technologies in the agreement, meeting with Tamil Nadu officials, including Chief Minister M K Stalin and Industries Minister T R B Rajaa. The factory will produce laptops and personal computers, emphasizing the state's burgeoning electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

The investment is part of Tamil Nadu's broader commitment to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030. This new facility underscores the region's appeal due to its favorable policies, skilled workforce, and rapid ease of doing business, contributing to Tamil Nadu's impressive economic growth.

