On Wednesday, U.S. Treasuries, a fundamental asset of the global financial system, experienced fresh selling pressures as investors began unloading their traditionally safe investments. This upheaval was instigated by the turmoil from U.S. tariffs, which incited forced selling and a rush for liquidity, further weakening the dollar against major currencies.

Treasury yields, particularly the 10-year yield, skyrocketed 44 basis points to 4.44% within a single week, threatening a historic weekly increase. This reaction caused borrowing costs to rise globally, putting pressure on central banks to take swift action against the sharp economic slowdown triggered by unprecedented U.S. tariffs.

Amid these events, Japan indicated plans to coordinate with the G7 and IMF to stabilize the market. While Japanese and British bond yields hit decadal highs, German bonds remained stable. Concerns over sustained market disturbances led some analysts to suggest that the Federal Reserve might need to implement rate cuts or establish targeted lending facilities as countermeasures.

