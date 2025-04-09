Escalating Trade Tensions: U.S. and China in Tariff Tug-of-War

In a significant escalation of trade tensions, China has retaliated against the United States by imposing steep 84% tariffs on American imports. This move follows US President Donald Trump's decision to levy heightened tariffs on Chinese goods, further deepening the economic conflict between the world's leading economies.

The tit-for-tat tariff battle was inflamed by Trump's announcement of increased tariffs on 60 countries, in which China was a major target, with levies reaching 104%. China swiftly responded with its tariff hikes, as reported by the state-run Xinhua news agency, stating that these measures seriously infringe upon China's legitimate rights.

The trade war has prompted China to take legal action against the US at the World Trade Organization, citing violations of international rules. In a concurrent development, China's Commerce Ministry added US firms to its unreliable entity list, as tensions continue to ripple through global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)