Left Menu

Audi India Powers Up: Over 6,500 EV Charging Points Installed Nationwide

Luxury carmaker Audi India has installed over 6,500 electric vehicle charging points nationwide under Phase II of its 'Charge My Audi' initiative. With 75% equipped with DC fast chargers, the network enhances EV convenience, reduces charging times, and supports growing demand. Sixteen new partners bolster infrastructure expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 12:01 IST
Audi India Powers Up: Over 6,500 EV Charging Points Installed Nationwide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Luxury carmaker Audi India announced on Thursday the completion of over 6,500 electric vehicle charging points installation across the nation. This milestone marks a significant stride in Phase II of its 'Charge My Audi' initiative.

The German automaker has added 16 new partners to its network, aiming to boost luxury EV adoption in India. The network, with more than 75% having DC fast-charging technology, seeks to cut down charging times and cater to the increasing demand for electric vehicles.

The expansion involves over 5,500 new charging points at strategic locations such as highways, urban centers, and commercial spots, ensuring seamless travel for Audi e-tron owners. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head, highlighted the importance of this robust nationwide charging network in fostering electric mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025