Audi India Powers Up: Over 6,500 EV Charging Points Installed Nationwide

Luxury carmaker Audi India announced on Thursday the completion of over 6,500 electric vehicle charging points installation across the nation. This milestone marks a significant stride in Phase II of its 'Charge My Audi' initiative.

The German automaker has added 16 new partners to its network, aiming to boost luxury EV adoption in India. The network, with more than 75% having DC fast-charging technology, seeks to cut down charging times and cater to the increasing demand for electric vehicles.

The expansion involves over 5,500 new charging points at strategic locations such as highways, urban centers, and commercial spots, ensuring seamless travel for Audi e-tron owners. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Audi India Head, highlighted the importance of this robust nationwide charging network in fostering electric mobility.

