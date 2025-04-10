Left Menu

EU and US Favor Diplomacy Over Tariff War

The European Commission President welcomed Trump's decision to pause US tariffs, while the EU continues its strategy. EU members prefer negotiation, aiming for frictionless trade, despite previously approved retaliatory tariffs. Europe's focus remains on diversifying trade partnerships and strengthening internal markets.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed President Trump's move to temporarily suspend most U.S. tariffs, expressing hope for stabilizing the global economy. However, she did not clarify if the European Union plans to pursue its retaliatory measures.

In response to Trump's tariff announcements, which included a significant hike on Chinese imports, von der Leyen called the tariff pause a pivotal step. The EU, which had planned retaliatory tariffs, faces uncertainty about the implementation schedule amid ongoing negotiations.

The EU remains committed to resolving trade issues through dialogue, emphasizing a need for diverse trade relationships. Von der Leyen stressed Europe's goal for seamless and advantageous trade, while continuing to engage with global trading partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

