DP World Mundra Sets New TEU Milestone

DP World Mundra has set a remarkable benchmark by handling 1,497,228 TEUs in FY24-25, marking a growth of over 13% compared to the previous financial year, the company declared on Thursday.

The terminal, located in Mundra, serviced 762 vessels, which is a 6.57% increase over the last financial year, indicating an upward trajectory in its operations.

March 2025 saw the terminal reach its highest monthly volume, with 138,983 TEUs, surpassing its previous record. Alok Mishra, CEO of DP World Mundra, emphasized the terminal's emerging importance as a trade hub and credited the achievement to the dedicated efforts of their teams.

