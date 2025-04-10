Left Menu

DP World Mundra Sets New TEU Milestone

DP World Mundra achieved a significant milestone by handling 1,497,228 TEUs in FY24-25, reflecting a 13% growth. The terminal serviced 762 vessels and set a new monthly record in March 2025. Alok Mishra, CEO, highlighted the terminal's role as a trade gateway and team efficiency.

Updated: 10-04-2025 13:31 IST
DP World Mundra has set a remarkable benchmark by handling 1,497,228 TEUs in FY24-25, marking a growth of over 13% compared to the previous financial year, the company declared on Thursday.

The terminal, located in Mundra, serviced 762 vessels, which is a 6.57% increase over the last financial year, indicating an upward trajectory in its operations.

March 2025 saw the terminal reach its highest monthly volume, with 138,983 TEUs, surpassing its previous record. Alok Mishra, CEO of DP World Mundra, emphasized the terminal's emerging importance as a trade hub and credited the achievement to the dedicated efforts of their teams.

