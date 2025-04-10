China's Multilateral Maneuver Amidst U.S. Tariff War

China is stepping up its diplomatic efforts amidst rising tensions with the United States over tariffs. As the U.S. increases trade duties, China is reaching out to other nations to form alliances and isolate Washington in the ongoing trade war.

The Asian giant has targeted the European Union, engaging in high-level discussions to bolster trade relations and criticize U.S. tariff practices. Despite efforts to rally global support, countries like Australia and India are hesitant to align closely with Beijing due to historical disputes.

Meanwhile, Southeast Asian countries face economic challenges due to the tariffs. In a show of defiance, China has promised not to negotiate under current conditions, posing a serious challenge to U.S. policies, while global markets react to the unfolding trade tensions.

