China's Multilateral Maneuver Amidst U.S. Tariff War

In response to U.S. tariffs, China is seeking alliances with other nations, excluding the U.S. from trade talks. While engaging with Europe, facing challenges with countries like Australia and India, China remains firm against U.S. policies, warning it will 'fight to the end' if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

China is stepping up its diplomatic efforts amidst rising tensions with the United States over tariffs. As the U.S. increases trade duties, China is reaching out to other nations to form alliances and isolate Washington in the ongoing trade war.

The Asian giant has targeted the European Union, engaging in high-level discussions to bolster trade relations and criticize U.S. tariff practices. Despite efforts to rally global support, countries like Australia and India are hesitant to align closely with Beijing due to historical disputes.

Meanwhile, Southeast Asian countries face economic challenges due to the tariffs. In a show of defiance, China has promised not to negotiate under current conditions, posing a serious challenge to U.S. policies, while global markets react to the unfolding trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

