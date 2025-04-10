Left Menu

Baldota Group Invests Rs 54,000 Crore in Karnataka Steel Venture

Baldota Group announced plans for a Rs 54,000 crore investment to enter the steel sector by setting up a 10.5 million tonnes capacity plant in Karnataka. The project anticipates creating numerous jobs and has received initial environmental clearance, with phased capacity expansions planned till 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:34 IST
Baldota Group Invests Rs 54,000 Crore in Karnataka Steel Venture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Baldota Group, a prominent player in renewable energy, has announced its plans to diversify into the steel sector. With a staggering investment of Rs 54,000 crore, the group aims to establish a cutting-edge steel plant in Karnataka, boasting a production capacity of up to 10.5 million tonnes.

The ambitious greenfield project is set to become Karnataka's second largest steel facility, significantly boosting employment with numerous direct and indirect jobs. According to vice president Nagaraj N B, the project has cleared the first hurdle, securing an environmental nod from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

With an aim to make a substantial contribution to India's steel industry, the Baldota Group plans to incrementally expand the plant's capacity by 2030. Moreover, the proposed plant will focus on sustainability, featuring a 295 MW captive power generation unit utilizing waste gases and fuels, ensuring efficient resource use and minimal waste.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025