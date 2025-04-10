Left Menu

Green Light for Indore Metro: CMRS Approval Signals New Era in Urban Transit

The Indore Metro Rail project has received approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), allowing commercial operations to commence. In the first phase, operations will cover a 5.90-km super priority corridor with initially three-coach trains. Challenges are expected due to low population in the area.

Indore | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:01 IST
  • India

The Indore Metro Rail project is set to commence operations following approval from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), authorities announced recently. This comes after a thorough inspection of the project last month, during which various parameters were assessed.

Commercial operations will initially take place along a 5.90-kilometer super priority corridor from Gandhi Nagar Station. The corridor features five stations, with each metro station designed to accommodate six-coach trains. However, the system will start with three-coach trains, with the option to expand as passenger numbers grow.

Despite this progress, the official start date for operations is yet to be decided. Concerns persist regarding passenger demand, as the corridor lies in a sparsely populated, newly developed area of Indore. Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya emphasized the need for a passenger demand assessment to ensure profitability and operational viability.

