KwaZulu-Natal Premier Champions Inclusive Economic Growth at G20 EWG Meeting

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Thamsanqa Ntuli, reaffirmed the province’s unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive, equitable, and sustainable economic growth during his keynote address at the opening of the G20’s 2nd Employment Working Group (EWG) meeting. The event, which took place from 8 to 11 April 2025, focuses on advancing gender equality in the workforce and addressing the growing disparity in the share of labour income worldwide. Held at the Arch Convention Centre in Umhlanga, just north of Durban, the gathering brought together global thought leaders, policymakers, and experts to tackle critical issues that affect both developed and developing nations.

In his address, Ntuli emphasized the need for global solidarity and cooperation to address persistent and evolving economic challenges, particularly those that affect women, youth, and vulnerable workers. “This platform offers us a chance to collectively reflect and develop progressive labour market policies that respond to the realities faced by women, youth, and vulnerable workers across both developed and developing economies,” Ntuli said, highlighting the importance of the discussions at the meeting in promoting fair labour market opportunities and reducing inequality.

The theme of South Africa’s G20 Presidency for 2025, "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability," underscores the need for international collaboration to combat global inequalities and promote sustainable development. Ntuli expressed strong support for this theme, stressing that the G20 meeting represents an invaluable opportunity to shape policies that can alleviate the global gender gap in employment and the increasing wage disparities that are widening in both advanced and emerging economies.

Addressing Gender Inequality and Labour Income Gaps

A key focus of the G20 EWG meeting is gender equality in the workforce. Despite numerous efforts in recent years to reduce the gender wage gap, women continue to face significant challenges in securing equal opportunities and wages in the global labour market. Ntuli stressed that advancing gender equality in the workplace is not only a moral imperative but also a powerful driver of economic growth.

In addition to gender equity, the issue of the growing gap in the share of labour income has garnered significant attention. As many economies struggle with the effects of automation, technological advancement, and economic inequality, there is an increasing concern over the shrinking share of income going to workers compared to capital owners. The Premier called for the development of policies that ensure fair distribution of wealth, particularly focusing on policies that promote decent work and social protection systems that can buffer the negative effects of labour market shifts.

Ntuli also highlighted the importance of building strong social protection systems that safeguard the rights of workers, especially the most vulnerable in society, including women, youth, and informal sector workers. “Ensuring equal access to decent work for all is essential to reducing poverty and creating a more equitable global economy,” he added.

KwaZulu-Natal’s Role in Economic Transformation

In his speech, Ntuli detailed the significant steps that KwaZulu-Natal is taking to support the development of a fair and inclusive economy. He pointed to various provincial initiatives aimed at reducing unemployment, particularly among youth, and enhancing women’s participation in the labour force. These initiatives include targeted skills development programs, support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the promotion of green economy jobs that are aligned with global calls for just and sustainable transitions in the workforce.

“By placing people and the planet at the centre of economic policies, we are not only addressing immediate challenges like unemployment but also ensuring that economic growth is inclusive, sustainable, and equitable,” said Ntuli. The Premier added that the province is focusing on reducing inequalities by creating an environment where both businesses and workers can thrive, ensuring that economic benefits are widely shared.

A Platform for Global Cooperation

The G20 EWG meeting serves as a critical platform for sharing knowledge, best practices, and lessons learned from different economies around the world. It brings together senior officials and technical experts from the world’s largest economies, which together represent approximately 85% of global GDP, over 75% of international trade, and two-thirds of the global population. The collaborative efforts from G20 members aim to shape the future of global employment policies ahead of the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers' Meeting later this year.

The discussions at the EWG meeting are centered around creating solutions that are relevant for both developed and developing countries. Key areas of focus include enhancing social protection systems, reducing gender and wage gaps, and ensuring equal access to decent work for all, regardless of gender, age, or socioeconomic background.

Commitment to a Fairer Global Labour Market

Ntuli’s call for collective action at the G20 EWG meeting underscores the need for transformative policies that address global inequalities and create a more inclusive and sustainable future. He concluded his address by reiterating that “meaningful transformation requires international solidarity and shared responsibility,” and that only through global cooperation can the world hope to achieve a fairer labour market that benefits all workers, especially those in the most vulnerable sectors.

As KwaZulu-Natal continues to push forward with progressive economic policies, it is clear that the province is committed not only to regional development but also to contributing to a global effort to create a world where dignity, fairness, and equal opportunity prevail for all. The outcomes of the G20 EWG meeting will play a key role in shaping the future of the global labour market and ensuring that the principles of solidarity, equality, and sustainability are embedded in the world’s economic policies.