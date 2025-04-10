US Suspends Tariffs on India: A 90-Day Reprieve

The United States has announced a 90-day suspension on additional tariffs targeting India, scheduled to last until July 9, 2025. This development comes amid efforts to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement between the two nations.

Despite the suspension on India, the US has increased tariffs on Chinese imports to 125%. Tariffs remain unchanged for competitors like Thailand, Vietnam, and China, excluding Hong Kong and Macau.

The decision is seen as a temporary relief for India as it strategizes trade negotiations. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations emphasized the importance of this pause in fostering diplomatic engagement and accelerating trade pact discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)