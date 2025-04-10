Left Menu

US Suspends Tariffs on India: A 90-Day Reprieve

The United States announced a 90-day suspension of additional tariffs on India until July 9, aiming to negotiate bilateral trade agreements. This move provides India a window to address trade concerns, though baseline tariffs remain. China faces increased tariffs, highlighting ongoing trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:57 IST
US Suspends Tariffs on India: A 90-Day Reprieve
The United States has announced a 90-day suspension on additional tariffs targeting India, scheduled to last until July 9, 2025. This development comes amid efforts to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement between the two nations.

Despite the suspension on India, the US has increased tariffs on Chinese imports to 125%. Tariffs remain unchanged for competitors like Thailand, Vietnam, and China, excluding Hong Kong and Macau.

The decision is seen as a temporary relief for India as it strategizes trade negotiations. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations emphasized the importance of this pause in fostering diplomatic engagement and accelerating trade pact discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

