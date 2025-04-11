Left Menu

Incident on the Taxiway: Congressional Flight Struck at Reagan National

An American Airlines plane carrying Congress members was struck by another plane's wingtip at Reagan National Airport. No injuries reported, FAA investigates. New FAA team oversees airport operations after recent collision highlighted safety concerns. Aircraft involved were taken out of service for inspections.

An American Airlines aircraft carrying at least three members of Congress was involved in a minor collision on the taxiway at Reagan Washington National Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed on Thursday. The incident occurred when the wingtip of one American Airlines jet clipped another, sparking an immediate investigation by the FAA.

The collision involved American Airlines flight 5490, a Bombardier CRJ 900 en route to Charleston, South Carolina, and American Airlines flight 4522, an Embraer E175 bound for New York's JFK Airport. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and both planes managed to taxi back to the terminal safely for maintenance inspections.

Reagan National Airport's operations have been under the microscope since a fatal collision involving an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter earlier this year. In response to growing safety concerns, the FAA announced new measures and personnel changes, including increased operational staffing and stress management support for airport staff.

