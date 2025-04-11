Trade Tensions Escalate: China's Retaliatory Tariffs Hit Record High

On Friday, China escalated its trade confrontation with the United States by raising additional tariffs on US imports to 125%, a sharp increase from 84%, following the Trump administration's implementation of 145% tariffs on Chinese exports.

The announcement from the Chinese Commerce Ministry signifies a significant enforcement of protectionist measures, with China filing a World Trade Organization lawsuit in response to the US tariff hikes.

China's decisive action of increasing tariffs is a strategic maneuver to encourage dialogue with Washington, being the sole nation to retaliate against Trump's aggressive tariff policies, while also restricting certain US imports, including films.

(With inputs from agencies.)